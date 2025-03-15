Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Toto Wolff has issued an update regarding his Mercedes team's pursuit of Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 boss slams 'INSANE' forced FIA change

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has slammed the FIA for their latest switch on attitudes towards flexible wing designs used on Formula 1 cars.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star crashes in qualifying at Australian Grand Prix

A McLaren star has crashed during their first qualifying session of the 2025 season, as Formula 1 gears up towards the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm official ruling over F1 team running ONE car at Australian Grand Prix

The FIA have come to a decision over whether one Formula 1 team will have to run just one car at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull reveal 'boomerang' design at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull have unveiled a new design for their team ahead of Formula 1’s season opening race at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related