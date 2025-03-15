close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Toto Wolff has issued an update regarding his Mercedes team's pursuit of Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 boss slams 'INSANE' forced FIA change

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has slammed the FIA for their latest switch on attitudes towards flexible wing designs used on Formula 1 cars.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star crashes in qualifying at Australian Grand Prix

A McLaren star has crashed during their first qualifying session of the 2025 season, as Formula 1 gears up towards the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm official ruling over F1 team running ONE car at Australian Grand Prix

The FIA have come to a decision over whether one Formula 1 team will have to run just one car at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull reveal 'boomerang' design at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull have unveiled a new design for their team ahead of Formula 1’s season opening race at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes FIA Toto Wolff Helmut Marko
Verstappen in Australian GP nightmare as star abandoned on track - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen in Australian GP nightmare as star abandoned on track - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 14, 2025 23:57
Verstappen in fresh FIA blast as Red Bull chief Horner calls HQ meeting - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen in fresh FIA blast as Red Bull chief Horner calls HQ meeting - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 13, 2025 23:42

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 41 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull reveal 'boomerang' design at Australian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Shock Daniel Ricciardo call made at Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 WAGs

F1 2025: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and every new driver

  • 3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Yesterday 19:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x