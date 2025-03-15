'Take that Christian Horner' - Sky F1's Ted Kravitz issues jibe to Red Bull boss live on air

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has issued a jibe towards Christian Horner after Red Bull’s qualifying performance at the Australian Grand Prix.

Horner’s team endured a mixed start to their 2025 season, with Max Verstappen appearing to outperform the car with a P3 grid starting position - even looking the favourite for pole position at one point.

However, Liam Lawson failed to even make it into Q2 with a mistake during qualifying seeing him unable to set a time faster than P18.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls star Yuki Tsunoda – who was also the driver snubbed for the Red Bull promotion – managed a stunning P5 qualifying result ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar, also finishing ahead of both Ferraris.

Liam Lawson endured a nightmare qualifying session

Yuki Tsunoda will start the Australian GP in P5

Should Tsunoda have won the Red Bull promotion?

Kravitz was quick to issue a jibe at Horner for his 2025 Red Bull driver choice after Tsunoda’s qualifying performance, bolstering the Japanese star's achievement.

"Yuki Tsunoda got a tow off Lando Norris for which he says he is going to get him a cup of coffee, because they do very good coffee down here at Racing Bulls,” Kravitz told Sky during Ted’s Notebook.

"He’s ended up P5. Take that Christian Horner with your choice of Liam Lawson for Max Verstappen’s partner! Yuki is going to make a habit of this, of showing how quick he is."

Ted's Notebook has returned for the 2025 F1 season

"I don’t think it’s going to change Helmut Marko and Christian Horner’s mind," Kravitz added.

"As far as they’re concerned, they need Yuki to be as quick as possible to make this team as high up in the constructors’ championship as possible so they can get the most prize money, sponsorship and all the rest of it.

"I don’t think he's ever going to get the Red Bull drive," Kravitz continued. "But at least he’s delivering, showing his quality and how quick he is."

