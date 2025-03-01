F1 icon reveals FURY over controversial driver behaviour

Formula 1 PR legend Ann Bradshaw has had to deal with an array of iconic drivers during her time in the sport and in an exclusive conversation with GPFans, opened up on dealing with the stars of the paddock throughout the years.

After joining Williams F1 team in 1985, Bradshaw carried out her press duties during the team's golden years, working with some of the sport's biggest names and more recently, acted as Lance Stroll's PR manager in 2017.

Acting as press officer for Frank Williams' F1 team for more than a decade, Bradshaw shared a professional environment with the likes of Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve as they all chased championship success.

During her tenure with the team, Williams secured four driver's titles and six constructors' victories, with the last being Hill in 1996.

Bradshaw left her role as press officer at the end of 1996, following reigning champion Hill to Arrows.

Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve both claimed a drivers' championship victory whilst driving for Williams

F1 icons like Nigel Mansell have remained a highlight of the legacy of Frank Williams' team

Ann Bradshaw delivers warning to young F1 hopefuls

Speaking to Jim Kimberley exclusively on behalf of GPFans, the PR legend detailed her advice to up and coming motorsport professionals aiming to make it to F1.

"Don't take yourself seriously... I see too many people who wander around paddocks with a bit of plastic around their neck and think that they are important.

"You're not. You're working in a sport; you're very lucky to go around the world, see different places, be involved hopefully in a sport you love. Though I do query whether that many people in the paddock who come in, who just find themselves in an F1 job, really love the sport. Well, they don't like motorsports; I don't think because they don't even realize that there's anything outside of F1.

"They don't realize that the F1 driver does not start in F1. I do find their lack of knowledge of the sport sad. But that's it. If you put me in a horse racing situation, I'd have no idea. But no, I think you just have to realize that you're just there to do a job. The stars are the drivers; you're there to support them, to make sure you get the best possible coverage for your team."

Since Netflix's Drive to Survive burst onto the scene, drivers are expected to partake in increased media duties

Bradshaw continued to detail the struggles she encountered in her past role, dealing with drivers who would prefer not to partake in the ever-growing media duties.

"But don't think that just because you're in a Formula 1 paddock, you're important. I have seen some PR people I want to smack sometimes because they let the drivers get away with murder. The driver said, 'I don't want to do that.' Well, you tell them that no, if you want to be paid your millions, get on and do it. Don't be rude to people or say, 'I'm not going to do that because you know, that's sorry, this is what you've signed up for.'"

"Now, there are a few in there I think need a few words of advice about, but there are some lovely ones, you know. I've seen some people who go the extra mile; they look after the media, and the media have a tough job. You know, media, God, the bane of your life, but they're doing a job that, without them, you don't get motor racing because your sponsors want to see their names and their images worldwide.

"So, you've got to realize you've got to coexist and do everything you can to help them. I like that a lot. I take a lot of what you answer on board quite often, and I really appreciate it."

