Graham Shaw

Sunday 26 March 2023 13:00 - Updated: 16:09

The NASCAR Cup Series moves on to COTA in Texas this weekend, and there are plenty of F1 links to make this huge race worth watching live on TV.

We have a pair of former F1 world champions AND a current team principal both involved in proceedings for Sunday’s 68-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Kimi Raikkonen returns to Cup Series action after his debut at Watkins Glen in 2022, while Jenson Button makes his Cup Series debut in the first of three races on his 2023 schedule.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner meanwhile should deliver a popcorn-worthy moment or two as he joins the FOX commentary booth for the big race.

If all that wasn’t enough, we have the return of NASCAR Cup Series legend and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Talk about a star-studded cast.

The race starts at 1530 Eastern time on Sunday (2030 in the UK or 2130 in Central Europe). And here are the details of where and how you can watch the race live…

How to watch the race live: TV channel and live stream

FOX will broadcast the race in the United States (1530 ET), while Viaplay Sports is your go-to option for the United Kingdom (2030 BST).

Australia will have the race airing on Fox Sports, while Canada has multiple options in the shape of TSN (English language) and RDS (French)

The official NASCAR site carries a full schedule of when everything happens at COTA this weekend, and also has great shoulder programming content including driver interviews which you can catch free of charge.

NASCAR Cup Series Grid for COTA on March 26

The lineup for Sunday's race is as follows after William Byron claimed pole on Saturday. Raikkonen and Button qualified 22nd and 24th respectively:Row 1

1. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4. Jordan Taylor, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

9. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10. Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

11. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

12. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

17. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

20. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22. Kimi Raikkonen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24. Jenson Button, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

25. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

31. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

32. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

33. Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Conor Daly, No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet

36. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

39. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford