Rhiannon Temporal

Friday 24 March 2023 17:03 - Updated: 17:03

Ferrari's 2023 campaign is off to a dismal start and Fred Vasseur admits that the upcoming set of updates will not provide them with what they need to compete.

The Scuderia are lagging behind Mercedes in P4 in the constructors' championship, with both of their drivers also outside of the top three in the drivers' race.

Ferrari's 2022 championship hopeful, Charles Leclerc, has been unhappy with the team's start to the 2022 season and things don't appear to be getting any better with team principal Vasseur critical about his team's upcoming updates.

The Ferrari boss told Formula 1: "We know when we are weak and we have to improve. If you start to think about what could be the future potential with development, you are lost.

"I think we’ll have some small updates coming in the next week, but honestly, I don’t think that it’s coming for the potential."

Vasseur: We have to focus on getting 100 per cent from our car

While Vasseur appears critical regarding his team's latest efforts, he knows Ferrari "have to improve." But the team are struggling to get the maximum out of the car.

“The main issue we have today – all over the weekend [Saudi Arabian Grand Prix] – is to be at our maximum and today [that] is not the case," said Vasseur.

"We are not able to extract 100 per cent of our car in every single session. We have to be focused on this before thinking about updates.”

