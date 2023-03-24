Vowles: Williams 'spark' reveals light at the end of tunnel

Ewan Gale

Friday 24 March 2023 11:48

Williams team principal James Vowles has been left 'fascinated' by a "spark" ignited within the team since his arrival.

Former Mercedes strategy director Vowles took the helm at Williams in the winter after Jost Capito's departure with the team having finished bottom of the constructors' standings and largely uncompetitive.

But in the first two races of the new campaign, the Grove-based outfit has cemented its place in F1's midfield with Alex Albon securing a point in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Whilst the ultimate aim is to ensure Williams returns to the top of F1's ladder having gone over a decade without a victory, Vowles in enthused by the morale within the workforce.

WATCH: 6 weirdest Formula 1 tracks in history | GPFans Special

Shoulders lifted

"There's a spark and it's fascinating to see," said Vowles.

"There are shoulders lifted, there are heads held high now, there is really direction that they can see where we're going and how we're moving forward.

"It’s a team clearly that has had a tremendously difficult winter, and difficult few years even prior to that.

"But they can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel and direction we're going in."

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to Verstappen