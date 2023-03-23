Verstappen wins 10 races from 10...driving a Ferrari

Ronan Murphy

Thursday 23 March 2023 14:15

Max Verstappen had the perfect week in his Ferrari, winning 10 races from 10.

Wait, what? Max Verstappen driving a Ferrari?!

Don't worry Red Bull fans, it was just a virtual Ferrari as the Dutch driver took part in the IMSA iRacing Series.

Racing for Team Redline alongside real-life IndyCar driver (and McLaren F1 reserve) Alex Palou, Verstappen took to the grid in a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Verstappen was racing against other real drivers and some gamers who are only involved in iRacing and put in a dominant display in the GT3 series at Sebring International Raceway.

In one race, Verstappen won by almost 20 seconds, something which is very unusual for iRacing, showing that he is just as dominant on the simulator as on the real race track.

The 25-year-old may participate in this weekend's iRacing 12 Hours of Sebring, but Team Redline is yet to confirm his participation.

Max Verstappen in Esports

Verstappen regularly competes in Esports events but caused controversy earlier this year during the 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race when connection issues saw him lose the lead.

At the time, he claimed he would not compete again ranting "They call it 'amazingly bad luck' – well, this is just incompetence! They can't even control their own game.

"Honestly, it's a joke. You cannot call this an event... [it's a] clown show."

Verstappen had no such problems this week, winning all 10 of his races just 24 hours after he finished second at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

