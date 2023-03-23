Alonso Aston Martin switch motivation revealed

Sam Hall

Thursday 23 March 2023 12:10

Fernando Alonso's long-time manager Flavio Briatore has revealed what made Aston Martin such an attractive prospect to the Spaniard.

Alonso has made a succession of poorly timed moves in his F1 career since securing back-to-back world titles in 2005-06 but his switch from Alpine to Aston Martin appears to have broken this streak.

The announcement of his transfer followed hot on the heels of Sebastian Vettel's confirmation that he was to retire at the end of the year and came as a shock to Alpine, the team believing that Alonso was set to sign a renewal for the 2023 season.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Briatore said: "We shared the decision, we took a risk. But it was worth it.

"They offered us a two-year contract while others, with the excuse of age, only one.

"Then we knew that Lawrence Stroll was putting together a great team. In there we saw the desire to change that was not there, for example, at the Alpine."

Aston Martin 'doing what it must' to grow

Aston Martin is in the process of constructing a new headquarters and factory after outgrowing its existing facility which was in place when the team was originally created as Jordan in the 1990s.

"I have known (team owner) Lawrence (Stroll) for 30 years and he is a true F1 enthusiast, he is a successful entrepreneur," added Briatore.

"He started as a sponsor, then bought Racing Point. He took a lot of people from Red Bull and other teams: they were number two or three in their stables (but) he gave them greater responsibilities.

"The team has invested in the wind tunnel and new headquarters at Silverstone. If you want to grow, you have to do this."

