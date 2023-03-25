Vowles hails Williams’ 'tremendous potential' despite Saudi struggles

Oli Lawrie

Saturday 25 March 2023 10:57

James Vowles has hailed Williams’ 'tremendous potential' despite a difficult Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' former chief strategist made the move to Williams ahead of the 2023 season, replacing Jost Capito as team principal. He's been tasked with changing the fortunes of an iconic team which has struggled in recent years.

Despite only scoring one point across the first two races, Vowles remains optimistic for the prospects of his new team.

There is still a “tremendous amount of potential within the package we have," he said in a post-race video.

"We’re continuously trying to move forward in the season, and there’s still a few more tenths to come across the next few races."

"Clearly going forward what we have to work on now is that we turn all of these into championship points."

This comes despite a poor showing from the Grove-based team at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

American rookie Logan Sargeant finished 16th in his second race, while Alex Albon was forced to retire on lap 27 with a brake failure.

Vowles: 'It’s a race between all of us'

Vowles did recognise, however, the stiff competition Williams face as they look to develop their car.

"Competitors up and down the grid are having a very similar conversation where they also have potential to come," he added.

"It’s a race between all of us to see who unlocks the most in the shortest period of time."

READ MORE: Albon finds Williams positives after costly brake failure