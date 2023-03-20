Albon finds Williams positives after costly brake failure

Ewan Gale

Monday 20 March 2023 15:30

Alex Albon believes Williams can take "a lot of positives" from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend despite his retirement.

The FW45 has shown strong pace in each of the first two races this year and despite failing to reach Q2 in qualifying, Albon was pressing for a second points finish in a row.

But the Thai-British driver was forced out of the running with a brake issue at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Asked how he was feeling after the 'tough' end to the weekend, Albon replied: “It’s not been that tough, there are a lot of positives to take from it.

"It’s the best the car has felt since I’ve been driving it so that’s very positive. It’s more just frustrating because we had a lot of potential in the car and we couldn’t use it.”

Big shame today as points were on offer but a brake issue wasn’t part of the plan! 😅 We were in the mix again this weekend which is why it makes it more frustrating, but that’s highlighting the great progress we are making @WilliamsRacing 💪onwards to Melbourne pic.twitter.com/YHdr1u3RtI — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) March 19, 2023

Williams 'quick all weekend'

On the positives found in the race compared to the qualifying performance, Albon added: "The car was good, it’s been good all weekend, it’s just in qualifying we didn’t quite get it right.

"But in the race we were, we were fine, we were back to where we normally are. We were quick all weekend.”

