Hamilton replacement reveals SNEAKY F1 plan in 2025 debut talks
Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes Formula 1 team has revealed a sneaky plan ahead of his 2025 debut with the team.
The seven-time champion left the Silver Arrows after 12 successful years, claiming six of his seven drivers' titles and helping Toto Wolff's outfit to dominate the constructors' championship between 2014 and 2021.
Now, Hamilton has opted for a change of scenery as he heads to Ferrari with a record-breaking eighth championship at the forefront of his mind.
In place of the 40-year-old, Wolff opted to sign 18-year-old Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli for 2025, with the Italian youngster now gearing up to compete in his first full-time season in the pinnacle of motorsport.
Antonelli completed his rookie season in F2 last year and after securing multiple race wins, finished sixth in his first and only year in the championship before being handed the promotion up to F1.
Antonelli reveals shock way he made F1 paddock debut
Discussing his past experiences in the sport ahead of his debut season with Mercedes, Antonelli revealed the surprising way he managed to get his first taste of paddock life.
"It was Hockenheim in 2014. I couldn't get into the paddock because I was too little," says Kimi, whose father Marco was racing in the Porsche Supercup series that weekend.
"My Dad decided to hide me inside a stack of tyres and wheel me through on a trolley. We put an umbrella on top to make me harder to see!
"I got through and into the pit lane, and my dad's friend got me a pass. I had a look around for an hour and it was such a cool experience - but we always laugh at the story of the trolley."
