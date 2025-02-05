close global

Hamilton suffers F1 test setback as world champion taken to hospital - GPFans Recap

Lewis Hamilton was joined by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Australian star Oscar Piastri as they conducted tyre testing duties for Pirelli in Barcelona.

World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

A world champion racer has been sent to hospital due to injuries sustained after a horror crash during pre-season testing.

Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing

Newey is about to embark on his first Formula 1 campaign with the British outfit following his shock departure from Red Bull in 2024.

Ferrari LEGEND questions Hamilton signing

An ex-Ferrari chief has cast doubt over whether the arrival of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be enough to end the team's long wait for success.

Hamilton replacement reveals INCREDIBLE tribute to F1 legend

Following the seven-time world champion's shock decision to swap the Silver Arrows for Ferrari, team boss Toto Wolff - after months of speculation - finally opted to select Kimi Antonelli as the man to join George Russell in 2025.

New F1 team reveal driver DEADLINE as Ferrari finally make massive Hamilton decision - GPFans F1 Recap
New F1 team reveal driver DEADLINE as Ferrari finally make massive Hamilton decision - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 4, 2025 23:57
Hamilton replacement tease revealed as Mercedes star reveals health update - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton replacement tease revealed as Mercedes star reveals health update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 3, 2025 23:57

  • 36 minutes ago
British star set for STUNNING Jaguar debut in official FIA announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet drops HUGE Valentine's Day partner announcement

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen issues SNAP verdict after controversial FIA penalty

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari announce F1 driver RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton BEATEN by shock F1 rival in final test

  • Yesterday 19:58
