Hamilton suffers F1 test setback as world champion taken to hospital - GPFans Recap

Lewis Hamilton was joined by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Australian star Oscar Piastri as they conducted tyre testing duties for Pirelli in Barcelona.

World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

A world champion racer has been sent to hospital due to injuries sustained after a horror crash during pre-season testing.

Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing

Newey is about to embark on his first Formula 1 campaign with the British outfit following his shock departure from Red Bull in 2024.

Ferrari LEGEND questions Hamilton signing

An ex-Ferrari chief has cast doubt over whether the arrival of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be enough to end the team's long wait for success.

Hamilton replacement reveals INCREDIBLE tribute to F1 legend

Following the seven-time world champion's shock decision to swap the Silver Arrows for Ferrari, team boss Toto Wolff - after months of speculation - finally opted to select Kimi Antonelli as the man to join George Russell in 2025.

