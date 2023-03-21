Rosberg insists beating Russell is Hamilton's 'ultimate test'

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 21 March 2023 08:00 - Updated: 10:27

Former F1 world Nico Rosberg believes George Russell is the "ultimate test" for Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion was beaten in last year's drivers' standings by his compatriot, with Russell impressing having stepped up from Williams after a three-year education in the sport.

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Russell outperformed Hamilton across the weekend and speaking to Sky Sports F1, 2016 world champion with Mercedes Rosberg said: "George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion.

"This is a difficult one for Lewis to stay in front.

"We saw it last year - what an awesome season George did and George is continuing on that form once again.

"So it is going to be a big challenge.

"Let's not forget, Lewis is the best of all time so if there is someone that can beat George, it is Lewis."

'Never count Hamilton out'

Hamilton has been a consistent force in F1 having overcome adversity across his career since joining in 2007.

Damon Hill, 1996 champion, added: "Let's not forget, he gets down and then he fights back.

"You just never count him out, he will go away and have a rebuild himself and once he gets the car he wants, then he becomes formidable again."

