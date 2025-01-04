Ricciardo handed surprise verdict as former F1 star lured to Cadillac - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo handed surprise verdict as former F1 star lured to Cadillac - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 luck took a downturn during 2024 after being axed following an emotional Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Andretti lures former F1 star to Cadillac in NEW role
A former Formula 1 star has revealed a new role in the sport, with the incoming Cadillac team.
Verstappen pays tribute to ‘legend’ after death of Red Bull figure
A well-respected member of the Formula 1 paddock has sadly passed away at the age of 68, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen paying tribute to the much-loved photographer.
McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has issued a statement following the sale of the team's IndyCar outfit.
Hamilton issues statement in SOLO 2025 mission
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has issued a statement regarding a solo venture heading into the New Year.
