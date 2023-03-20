Verstappen in surprise Red Bull rant as Alonso wins in FIA podium saga - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Monday 20 March 2023 00:30

Max Verstappen has hit Red Bull with some surprising criticism after securing a second consecutive one-two finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Alonso's Saudi Arabian GP penalty 'REVERSED'

The FIA has reversed Fernando Alonso's post-race penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Perez shines in Saudi Arabian GP victory as Verstappen survives Red Bull gremlins

Sergio Perez secured a comfortable Saudi Arabian Grand Prix victory as team-mate Max Verstappen recovered from 15th on the grid to secure a second consecutive one-two finish for Red Bull.

Wolff 'encouraged' by Saudi Arabian GP despite Red Bull gulf

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is 'encouraged' by the performance shown by the W14 after securing fourth and fifth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

'What a sore loser' - Fans bemused as Jos Verstappen blanks Perez

Max Verstappen had an amazing race in Saudi Arabia, coming from 15th on the grid to finish second behind Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. But fans were shocked by these post-race scenes!