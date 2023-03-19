Verstappen hits Red Bull with criticism despite F1 dominance - 'I am not happy'

Ewan Gale

Sunday 19 March 2023 20:10

Max Verstappen has hit Red Bull with some surprising criticism after securing a second consecutive one-two finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman trailed home team-mate Sergio Perez with the RB19 dominant at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Fernando Alonso finishing 20 seconds down on the winner before losing his third place through a post-race penalty.

Verstappen was forced to fight through from 15th on the grid after a driveshaft failure in qualifying.

The two-time champion was then forced to abandon his chase for victory when he began complaining of a 'rough' sounding driveshaft in the closing stages of the race.

'I am not happy'

Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference, a disgruntled Verstappen said: "Of course, I recovered to second which is good and in general, the whole feeling in the team, everyone is happy.

"But personally, I am not happy.

"I am not here to be second, especially when you are working very hard at the factory to arrive here in a good state and make sure everything is spot on and you have to do a recovery race - which I like, I don't mind doing it.

"But when you are fighting it out for a championship and it looks like it is only two cars, we have to make sure the two cars are reliable."

