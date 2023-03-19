close global

'What a sore loser' - Fans bemused as Jos Verstappen blanks Perez

F1 News

Max Verstappen had an amazing race in Saudi Arabia, coming from 15th on the grid to finish second behind Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

The Dutch driver admitted his frustration at not winning after the race, but just as obvious was how his father felt as Perez celebrated with his team.

Recording his first win of the season, Perez was warmly embraced by Red Bull personnel, family and friends after the chequered flag, but Verstappen senior looked on in stony-faced silence.

That was captured on camera, with many Formula 1 fans on social media saying the reaction was 'rude' and 'unsportsmanlike' while some even referred to the ex-Arrows and Minardi driver as a 'sore loser.'

Here's a sample of how F1 Twitter reacted to Jos Verstappen's snubbing of Sergio Perez:

READ MORE: F1 Twitter's best Saudi Arabian GP memes

