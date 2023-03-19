Alonso's Saudi Arabian GP penalty 'REVERSED'

Sam Hall

Sunday 19 March 2023 22:09 - Updated: 22:17

The FIA has reversed Fernando Alonso's post-race penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Alonso became F1's sixth podium centurion after finishing third in Jeddah only to see the accolade snatched away after he was hit with a 10-second time penalty.

This decision has now been reversed following a right of review hearing.

The Spaniard had initially been struck with a five-second penalty for being out of position in his grid slot at the start of the race.

But when he served this penalty during his pit stop, the rear jack was seen striking his car. The stewards only learned of this on the last lap of the race and as such, were only able to award a subsequent 10-second sanction after the podium ceremony had taken place.

Why was the penalty overturned?

In its review, Aston Martin argued that "alleged representation of an agreement between the FIA and the teams that touching the car in any way, including with a jack, would constitute “working” on the car for the purposes of Article 54.4 (c) of the Sporting Regulations, was incorrect and therefore the basis of the Steward’s decision was wrong."

A review can only take place IF “a significant and relevant new element (that was) discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned."

It was decided that this criteria had been correctly fulfilled and following the hearing, Alonso was reinstated to the podium.

The decision concluded: "Having reviewed the new evidence, we concluded that there was no clear agreement, as was suggested to the Stewards previously, that could be relied upon to determine that parties had agreed that a jack touching a car would amount to working on the car, without more.

"In the circumstances, we considered that our original decision to impose a penalty on Car 14 needed to be reversed and we did so accordingly."

