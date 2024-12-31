F1 star CANCELS major appearance in official statement

close global

A Formula 1 star has cancelled a major appearance following a statement posted on social media.

Following Isack Hadjar’s promotion to VCARB, the 2025 grid has been completed and confirmed the departure of several drivers from F1.

One of these axed drivers was Williams star Franco Colapinto, who replaced Logan Sargeant following the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, the Argentine driver will have to move aside for Carlos Sainz, who joins from Ferrari in 2025, confirming Colapinto’s departure from F1.

Franco Colapinto has not received a seat on the F1 grid for 2025
Carlos Sainz made his debut for Williams in Abu Dhabi

Colapinto cancels television appearance

Despite his failure to make the grid in 2025, Colapinto has become a popular figure amongst F1 fans after his impressive debut with Williams.

His newfound popularity has also made him a sought individual for television appearances at home in Argentina, one of which being Almorzando con Juana, a show presented by Juana Viale.

Colapinto was scheduled to appear on the show on Sunday, December 29, but cancelled his appearance in a video shared on social media.

"I wanted to tell you that, unfortunately, I won't be able to be at Juanita's table this Sunday," Colapinto said.

"I really wanted to go and I wanted to thank you for the invitation, for the time and the space, but due to personal matters and work things I won't be able to be there.

"I hope that in the future we can meet, I can go and chat with all of you, I would love to. I wanted to thank all Argentines, everyone who made it possible for me to fulfil this dream this year and wish you a very happy new year. Let's go for a great 2025."

