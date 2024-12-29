F1 team announce contract update with mandatory clause confirmed
F1 team announce contract update with mandatory clause confirmed
A Formula 1 team have delivered a contract update with many necessary clauses revealed ahead of the 2025 season.
The 2024 'silly season' has only just been wrapped up, with the final pieces of the puzzle confirmed for next season's lineup thanks to a late reshuffle from Red Bull and junior team VCARB.
After a disappointing season for Sergio Perez, the Mexican driver was dropped from Red Bull and replaced by Liam Lawson, with F2 star Isack Hadjar promoted to the junior F1 team to race alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
These final decisions from both teams appeared to have cemented the grid for 2025, although recent comments from one team advisor have now kickstarted the rumour mill once again.
Alpine F1's executive advisor Flavio Briatore has teased the option of dropping newly signed rookie Jack Doohan mid-season, admitting that the outfit will assess his performances and, if he fails to impress, he stands the risk of an early axing.
Alpine reveal new contract details
Just as Pierre Gasly and his new team-mate Doohan are gearing up for a return to the track next season, Alpine have revealed some quirky contract details via social media platform 'X'.
In a playful twist to the usual contract news announced in F1, Alpine's social media account shared a strict set of rules for viewing the 2025 on-track action, including 'terms and conditions for the ultimate F1 season with your bestie'.
"I will not fall asleep, even during FP1 at 4:00 AM...I will not watch Drive to Survive without you...I will not talk over commentary, team radio is allowed, but not from you," read some of Alpine's 2025 rules.
Additional provisions on the co-watching contract included watching all F1 sessions, with no shortcuts, and cheering for Alpine F1 team, the latter being mandatory.
The proposed contract finished at the bottom with a space for fans to seal the deal and make it binding, with a space for two signatures.
Well, what are you waiting for? 👀✍️— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 27, 2024
TAG your bestie 👇 pic.twitter.com/bxSUovxtCH
