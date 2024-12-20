F1 chief issues MAJOR statement over Mercedes signing
A key figure in Formula 1 has delivered a bold statement regarding a significant signing involving Mercedes.
His comments come in the wake of a thrilling 2024 season in which McLaren were crowned constructors' champions for the first time since 1998.
Ferrari came into the season-ending grand prix with an outside chance of taking the title, but despite a strong showing, ended the day as runners-up ahead of last year's champions Red Bull.
The trio of teams will likely battle it out for top spot again in 2025, while Mercedes - featuring rookie driver Kimi Antonelli - will aim to get themselves back in contention after suffering another disappointing campaign this time around.
Briatore excited about Mercedes partnership
While a 2025 title challenge is likely out of the question for Alpine, the ambitious outfit believe they can become a major force in the sport over the coming years.
The Enstone-based team will enter a partnership with Mercedes from 2026, with the German giants supplying power units to their rivals, after signing a contract last month.
It has been a tumultuous 12 months for Alpine, with Oliver Oakes appointed team principal and Flavio Briatore also coming in as an executive advisor.
But looking ahead to the future, Briatore - who won the world championship twice as team principal when the team were called Renault in the mid-2000s - has outlined his targets, and reaffirmed his belief that the team are heading in the right direction.
Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, the Italian said: "We are in a better position with Alpine than we were with Renault back then,"
"The team was in total disarray in 2002, everyone was arguing with everyone else.
"With Luca [de Meo], I now have the opportunity to do everything we want to do in the next three to five years.
"The first step was to get rid of our own engine. That means we're saying goodbye to something that only costs us money but brings us nothing.
"Mercedes will give us the best engine and the best gearbox in the business in 2026."
