Verstappen lined up for SHOCK reunion as surprise return announced - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen lined up for SHOCK reunion as surprise return announced - GPFans F1 Recap
An ex-Formula 1 star has backed Max Verstappen to reunite with a former colleague following rumours surrounding the champion's future in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
SHOCK F1 return announced after surprise 2024 exit
A key Formula 1 figure has announced their shock return to Liberty Media in the wake of a surprise 2024 exit.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton jokes about controversial Verstappen CRASH in Mercedes farewell
Lewis Hamilton has joked about a controversial Max Verstappen crash during a Mercedes farewell piece.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team announce NEW driver signing ahead of 2025
One Formula 1 team are continuing their preparations ahead of the 2025 season, confirming a new driver signing with an official team statement.
➡️ READ MORE
Ex-F1 star BACKS Verstappen in British driver bias statement
A former Formula 1 driver has agreed with Max Verstappen's comments about having the 'wrong passport'.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Verstappen lined up for SHOCK reunion as surprise return announced - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Kelly Piquet parties following MAJOR Verstappen announcement
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton completes Mercedes agreement as Ferrari debut delayed
- Yesterday 21:58
The Steward's Verdict
‘Verstappen punishment brings race BAN focus’ – The Steward’s verdict
- Yesterday 20:58
- 1
Red Bull
F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision
- Yesterday 19:59
F1 News & Gossip
Verstappen-Newey REUNION tipped amid champion's Red Bull exit claims
- Yesterday 18:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris