Verstappen lined up for SHOCK reunion as surprise return announced - GPFans F1 Recap

An ex-Formula 1 star has backed Max Verstappen to reunite with a former colleague following rumours surrounding the champion's future in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

SHOCK F1 return announced after surprise 2024 exit

A key Formula 1 figure has announced their shock return to Liberty Media in the wake of a surprise 2024 exit.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton jokes about controversial Verstappen CRASH in Mercedes farewell

Lewis Hamilton has joked about a controversial Max Verstappen crash during a Mercedes farewell piece.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce NEW driver signing ahead of 2025

One Formula 1 team are continuing their preparations ahead of the 2025 season, confirming a new driver signing with an official team statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Ex-F1 star BACKS Verstappen in British driver bias statement

A former Formula 1 driver has agreed with Max Verstappen's comments about having the 'wrong passport'.

➡️ READ MORE

Related