Hill questions if Red Bull suffering from 'fundamental weakness'

Ewan Gale

Saturday 18 March 2023 18:27

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has questioned whether Red Bull has a "fundamental design weakness" after Max Verstappen was forced out of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying with a suspected driveshaft issue.

The Dutchman had qualifying at his mercy after a stunning showing in each of the three practice sessions across the weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

But after losing control of his RB19 on his first effort of Q2, Verstappen's second run was cut short on the run to turn 13 as his car slowed to a limp.

The two-time champion was able to return to the pits but swfitly exited his cockpit and has been consigned to starting 15th on the grid.

READ MORE: Perez and Alonso set for thriller as Verstappen issue rattles Red Bull

"That has put the cat amongst the pigeons," 1996 champion Hill told Sky Sports F1.

"He did have a problem yesterday, with slow shifting and I said something to the effect of sometimes, when that happens, you get damaged gearboxes - they changed the gearbox anyway.

"If that has happened again, then they have got some sort of fundamental design weakness there."

F1 drama 'crazy' - Rosberg

Nico Rosberg also cast his opinion over Verstappen's issue and believes the situation perfectly highlights the drama F1 can bring.

"Unbelievable," the 2016 champion added.

"This sport, isn't it crazy? When you least expect it, here comes the curveball and Verstappen out of qualifying.

"He was on for a certain pole position."

READ MORE: Verstappen OUT of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying PU drama