FIA announce LATE penalty as new champion crowned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA announce LATE penalty as new champion crowned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA announce LATE penalty as new champion crowned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA announce LATE penalty as new champion crowned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA have announced a late penalty verdict for a Formula 1 star at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

New F1 star crowned CHAMPION at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after major Red Bull error

A new F1 star has been crowned Formula 2 champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a Red Bull backed driver made a major error.

FIA announce MULTIPLE penalties at chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Formula 1 season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix proved to be a busy one for the FIA, with the sport's governing body dishing out several penalties after a chaotic start to the race.

Hamilton's STUNNING Mercedes exit as star makes shock podium appearance - Five things you may have missed from the Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is in the books, and so with it is the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull F1 star OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as both drivers crash

Red Bull star Sergio Perez is out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a chaotic start at the Yas Marina Circuit.

  • December 7, 2024 23:52
FIA announce LATE penalty as new champion crowned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 36 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hamilton's STUNNING Mercedes exit as star makes shock podium appearance - Five things you may have missed from the Abu Dhabi GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star set to AVOID FIA penalty despite official punishment ruling

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce MULTIPLE penalties at chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

New F1 star crowned CHAMPION at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after major Red Bull error

  • Yesterday 19:54
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 champion Verstappen rages at ‘IDIOT' stewards after huge FIA penalty

  • Yesterday 18:54
