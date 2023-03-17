Leclerc reacts to latest F1 ban

Ewan Gale

Charles Leclerc has hinted he will not participate in F1 track walks after a ban was implemented on the use of wheeled transport.

FOM, which has responsibility for the track between sessions, has moved to stop the use of bicycles, scooters and electric versions of each, as well as buggies and other four-wheeled vehicles.

This is for safety reasons as, with 20 drivers plus team personnel being joined by support categories, the track was becoming evermore congested during the recon walks.

After a note was handed to teams addressing the concerns and transport was subsequently banned from the track walks from Bahrain onwards, Leclerc issued his response.

'I'll just watch the videos'

"I didn't walk around,” said Leclerc when asked whether he had scouted the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as per Autosport.

“And as I think they've just issued a new thing where we cannot go around the track with a bicycle you probably won't see me around the track anymore, and I'll just watch the videos!"

