Ferrari make 'precautionary' power unit change as Leclerc penalty confirmed

Sam Hall

Friday 17 March 2023 14:19 - Updated: 14:21

Ferrari has made additional changes to the power units of both its cars ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc has had his 10-place grid penalty confirmed for the Jeddah race after Ferrari fitted a third control electronics unit for the year to his car. This is one beyond the prescribed limit for the season.

In addition to this, Ferrari has also changed his MGU-H (motor generator unit - heat).

As a precaution following Leclerc's retirement in Bahrain, the team further elected to change the internal combustion units on both of its cars.

As these additional changes are within the limits for the year, there are no further penalties.

Ferrari not alone in power unit switches

Ferrari has been joined by Red Bull and McLaren in making changes for the Saudi Arabian weekend - although it remains the only team to face a grid drop as a result.

Lando Norris has made significant changes following his retirement from the season-opener.

The list of new elements fitted includes the internal combustion engine, MGU-H, MGU-K (motor generator unit - kinetic), and the exhaust.

For Red Bull, Sergio Perez has a new energy store and control electronics unit.

