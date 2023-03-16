Sainz 'concerned' by Ferrari reliability woes

Sam Hall

Carlos Sainz has conceded Ferrari is 'concerned' about its reliability problems with Charles Leclerc set to take a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia.

The Scuderia is already feeling the bite of F1's strict power unit regulations with the team confirming that Leclerc will take a third Control Electronics this weekend, putting him one beyond the limit for the 23-race season.

This came after the Monégasque was forced to change the component ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix - a race he failed to finish due to an engine failure.

Speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian weekend, Sainz said: "For sure, we are relatively concerned.

"It is not the way you want to start the season, with a penalty in race two.

"The battery issue in the first weekend, we are not happy with that and we identified this as a weakness but it is the first time that we have seen this failure in a very long time, so it caught us by surprise.

"We are putting things in place to fix it and we're pretty sure that we are capable of fixing that in the short term.

"For now, it's a bad situation but we can only look forward, fix it and make sure that we are more competitive this weekend."

Asked if Ferrari had suffered any further problems at a Pirelli tyre test between events, Sainz added, "No."

