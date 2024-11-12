IMMEDIATE exit causes Newey Aston Martin twist as F1 boss announces major CUTS - GPFans F1 Recap
Formula 1 team Aston Martin have made a shock change as they continue to plan for next season.
F1 boss announces significant cuts in MAJOR team overhaul
Alpine Formula 1 boss Flavio Briatore has announced significant cuts as the team undergoes a major overhaul.
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition
A member of the Red Bull Formula 1 family has been dealt a verdict over what the reigning constructors' champions could be looking out for to decide his fate for 2025.
Hamilton reveals 2021 negotiations key in securing HUGE 2025 career move
Lewis Hamilton has pinpointed 2021 as the origin of talks over a major move he's set to make in 2025.
Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series
The Verstappen family have been celebrating for the second time in the space of a week after securing another comprehensive race victory.
F1 fans fume at Hamilton’s Michael Schumacher tribute
Horner's Red Bull BONUS revealed in mammoth salary unveiling
Horner tipped over F1 star's STUNNING Red Bull return in driver axe
Key FIA official in Abu Dhabi 2021 fallout has SHOCK departure announced
Newey and Aston Martin twist as shock IMMEDIATE exit confirmed
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec