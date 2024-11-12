F1 boss announces significant cuts in MAJOR team overhaul

Alpine Formula 1 boss Flavio Briatore has announced significant cuts as the team undergoes a major overhaul.

The controversial former Renault chief was rehired by the team as their Executive Advisor in June this year, and was initially confronted with Alpine's woeful performances.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge

READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL

Not only have the French outfit struggled with their pace throughout the 2024 season, but they have also come under fire for axing their engine programme in Viry-Chatillon.

Alpine will no longer produce power units after 2025, with Mercedes tipped to become the eventual power unit supplier of the team.

Flavio Briatore rejoined Alpine in 2024

Despite a difficult season, both Alpine drivers stood on the podium in Brazil

READ MORE: Audi release statement as TEAM SALE rumours emerge

Alpine F1 make more staff cuts under Briatore

The decision to dismantle their power unit operations angered staff, and members of Alpine's F1 team protested against the decision with a strike at the Italian GP.

However, it is not just the engine programme that has received brutal cuts but the whole company, in what Briatore has described as ‘spring cleaning’.

According to the Italian, at least 300 jobs have been cut from Alpine as the team undergoes a major overhaul in their bid to rejoin the fight at the front of the field.

READ MORE: Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset

Flavio Briatore reveals more Alpine cuts

"This year we’ve done some spring cleaning," Briatore said to Sky Italia.

"In fact, we took a step forward on the 2024 car to concentrate on the 2025 single-seater. Unlike what others do, being forced to take a step back and then move forward, we’re moving straight forward.

"Cleaning up in the sense that we need to get back to people working for a race team and not a company. We are putting things back the way they should be. Alpine UK is completely independent of everything else.

"We’ve gone back to the Renault days – the engineers are F1 engineers, everything is focused on the team. Those who were going to leave have left. When we arrived, there were around 1,150 people, now there are 850."

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP

Related