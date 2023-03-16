Marko RUBBISHES Mercedes-Aston Martin rumours - 'That makes no sense'

Ewan Gale

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has rubbished suggestions Mercedes could prioritise its best power units for Aston Martin.

The Silver Arrows struggled at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing fifth and seventh.

With the team in disarray over its future direction after the decision to remain with the zeropod concept seemingly backfired on track, Fernando Alonso's third-place finish in the Red Bull-esque Aston Martin AMR23 put the Spaniard as the Milton Keynes-based outfit's closest challenger.

Rumours began circulating in the aftermath that Mercedes top brass had convened for talks regarding the rest of the season, supposedly proposing the idea of sending the best power units developed at HPP at Brixworth to customer team Aston Martin.

Marko responds

"Why should Mercedes make a competitor stronger? That makes no sense,” Marko told Sport1.

“Despite all cooperation, at the end of the day, Aston Martin is a competitor for Mercedes in the passenger car sector.

“Mercedes will now do everything to make the disappointing start to the season forgotten.

“With this ambitious task, there is certainly no room to help Aston Martin."

