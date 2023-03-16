Verstappen health scare disrupts Saudi Arabian GP plans

Sam Hall

Thursday 16 March 2023 10:19 - Updated: 10:20

Max Verstappen has reassured fans that he will compete in this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after overcoming an illness.

Verstappen leads the F1 drivers' standings after dominating the opening race of the 2023 season in Bahrain.

But this early lead was put in jeopardy ahead of the upcoming Jeddah weekend as the Dutchman suffered from poor health, something that meant he was forced to postpone his travel plans.

Providing an update on social media, however, Verstappen told fans on Thursday morning: "(I'm) feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days with a stomach bug.

"Therefore, I, unfortunately, had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday.

"See you in Jeddah!"

Verstappen had not been scheduled to take part in either of the two FIA press conferences on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, but his disrupted travel means that he will not be on-site to face the media in Red Bull's regular pre-event press briefing.

First practice for the weekend will get underway on Friday at 16:30 local time, 13:30GMT.

