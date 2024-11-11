Hamilton reveals life-changing moment in BRUTAL admission

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a life-changing moment in a brutal admission from his childhood.

The seven-time world champion is one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, with 105 wins, 201 podiums and 104 pole positions.

However, these accolades are not enough for the champion who will look to go one step further and earn a record breaking eighth world title.

After a difficult period at Mercedes, Hamilton has revealed that he will be moving to Ferrari in 2025 in a bid to go one better than Scuderia legend Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton has the most British GP wins making it 9 in 2024

Can Lewis Hamilton achieve an eighth world title?

Hamilton has endured a difficult 2024 season, particularly in the last three races where he has only claimed 13 points for the team.

However, the champion is not one to give up easily and is known for his perseverance and winning mentality, producing an incredible Silverstone win in the summer after enduring a 945-day winless streak.

In a recent appearance at a fan engagement event for Mercedes-AMG, Hamilton revealed the life-changing moment that gave him this mentality in a brutal admission.

"My dad put me in the ring (boxing) I think I was seven or eight and this kid beat the life out of...he beat me up the first time we were in the boxing ring together,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton and his father Anthony Hamilton (right)

“And my nose is bleeding when I came out I was like 'dad I don't wanna go back in' and he told me to 'never give up'.”

“And I went back in and I beat the kid in the next round and that stuck with me forever.

"I just use that always and even in the moments that are the worst where you really feel like giving up, cause that's the easiest thing to do, I always remember that moment, him telling me to never give up.”

