Hamilton reveals life-changing moment in BRUTAL admission
Hamilton reveals life-changing moment in BRUTAL admission
Lewis Hamilton has revealed a life-changing moment in a brutal admission from his childhood.
The seven-time world champion is one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, with 105 wins, 201 podiums and 104 pole positions.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed
READ MORE: Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win
However, these accolades are not enough for the champion who will look to go one step further and earn a record breaking eighth world title.
After a difficult period at Mercedes, Hamilton has revealed that he will be moving to Ferrari in 2025 in a bid to go one better than Scuderia legend Michael Schumacher.
Can Lewis Hamilton achieve an eighth world title?
Hamilton has endured a difficult 2024 season, particularly in the last three races where he has only claimed 13 points for the team.
However, the champion is not one to give up easily and is known for his perseverance and winning mentality, producing an incredible Silverstone win in the summer after enduring a 945-day winless streak.
In a recent appearance at a fan engagement event for Mercedes-AMG, Hamilton revealed the life-changing moment that gave him this mentality in a brutal admission.
"My dad put me in the ring (boxing) I think I was seven or eight and this kid beat the life out of...he beat me up the first time we were in the boxing ring together,” he said.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
“And my nose is bleeding when I came out I was like 'dad I don't wanna go back in' and he told me to 'never give up'.”
“And I went back in and I beat the kid in the next round and that stuck with me forever.
"I just use that always and even in the moments that are the worst where you really feel like giving up, cause that's the easiest thing to do, I always remember that moment, him telling me to never give up.”
READ MORE: Former F1 boss warns Hamilton to CANCEL Ferrari contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset
- 1 minute ago
Mercedes star SACK risk revealed after brutal performance verdict
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen rift opens as star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- 1 hour ago
Wolff makes surprise revelation in Abu Dhabi 2021 UPDATE
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals life-changing moment in BRUTAL admission
- 3 hours ago
Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec