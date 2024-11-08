Sky Sports pundit lands REMARKABLE F1 drive

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has landed a remarkable F1 drive which was unveiled at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The pit lane reporter is a frequent addition to the Sky Sports presenting lineup, who is beloved by fans for his paddock antics and unique insights into F1.

Kravitz also hosts popular Sky Sports show Ted’s Notebook, which runs for 30 minutes live after a major session such as qualifying, the sprint or the grand prix.

Whether the 50-year-old is grabbing figures in the paddock for an impromptu interview or dissecting unique technical insights, the show has become a stalwart feature of the weekend’s coverage.

Ted Kravitz is a much loved paddock figure with F1 fans

Ted Kravitz drives Alpine F1 car

However, Kravitz recently made the switch from pundit to racing driver, after he received the unique opportunity to drive an F1 car.

In a feature for Sky at the Brazilian GP, Kravitz joined Alpine to undertake the gruelling preparations that are required to drive the elite machinery.

The pundit attended Winfield Racing School, which has helped train legendary F1 champions such as Alain Prost and Damon Hill.

Kravitz took to the track with Alpine

Kravitz was aided in his training regime by Alpine Academy driver Abbi Pulling, and also received one-on-one coaching with Esteban Ocon as he initially undertook a test in a Formula 4 car.

Eventually, when Kravitz had adequately prepared for the remarkable feat, he took to the track at Paul Ricard in an incredible moment for the fan favourite.

The Brit completed several laps around the iconic F1 circuit in a race winning Alpine, and hailed the unbelievable experience after he returned to the pits.

"Wow, god that was great," he said once he had returned.

"What a machine. God it just goes where you want it to go."

"Well I'm never going to do that again, but thank you for the experience," he added.

