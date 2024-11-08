Sky Sports pundit lands REMARKABLE F1 drive
Sky Sports pundit lands REMARKABLE F1 drive
Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has landed a remarkable F1 drive which was unveiled at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The pit lane reporter is a frequent addition to the Sky Sports presenting lineup, who is beloved by fans for his paddock antics and unique insights into F1.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued
READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear
Kravitz also hosts popular Sky Sports show Ted’s Notebook, which runs for 30 minutes live after a major session such as qualifying, the sprint or the grand prix.
Whether the 50-year-old is grabbing figures in the paddock for an impromptu interview or dissecting unique technical insights, the show has become a stalwart feature of the weekend’s coverage.
Ted Kravitz drives Alpine F1 car
However, Kravitz recently made the switch from pundit to racing driver, after he received the unique opportunity to drive an F1 car.
In a feature for Sky at the Brazilian GP, Kravitz joined Alpine to undertake the gruelling preparations that are required to drive the elite machinery.
The pundit attended Winfield Racing School, which has helped train legendary F1 champions such as Alain Prost and Damon Hill.
READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
Kravitz was aided in his training regime by Alpine Academy driver Abbi Pulling, and also received one-on-one coaching with Esteban Ocon as he initially undertook a test in a Formula 4 car.
Eventually, when Kravitz had adequately prepared for the remarkable feat, he took to the track at Paul Ricard in an incredible moment for the fan favourite.
The Brit completed several laps around the iconic F1 circuit in a race winning Alpine, and hailed the unbelievable experience after he returned to the pits.
"Wow, god that was great," he said once he had returned.
"What a machine. God it just goes where you want it to go."
"Well I'm never going to do that again, but thank you for the experience," he added.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: Hamilton F1 RETIREMENT bombshell dropped
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky Sports pundit lands REMARKABLE F1 drive
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton reveals major F1 change he hopes will last FOREVER
- 2 hours ago
Legendary F1 pundit reveals KEY Norris improvement needed
- 3 hours ago
F1 team chief makes huge DEMAND after summoning HQ meeting
- Today 10:57
Horner reignites F1 rivalry with BOLD Hamilton claim
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec