FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap
The FIA have confirmed their inspection of Max Verstappen's Red Bull after he achieved a huge Brazilian Grand Prix win.
F1 team set for '$50 MILLION' windfall after major development
One Formula 1 team have put themselves in a position to be a staggering $50 million better off after the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Red Bull boss makes BOLD Verstappen championship declaration
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has made a bold championship declaration about Max Verstappen after the Brazilian Grand Prix.
F1 champion in TEARY statement on devastating event
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso gave an emotional interview after the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which he explained how grateful he was to have finished the race.
Verstappen breaks two HUGE F1 records by overcoming Red Bull problem
In Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, as anarchic a race as F1 has known in recent years, triple world champion Max Verstappen was the eye of the storm.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec