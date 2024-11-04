close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA have confirmed their inspection of Max Verstappen's Red Bull after he achieved a huge Brazilian Grand Prix win.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team set for '$50 MILLION' windfall after major development

One Formula 1 team have put themselves in a position to be a staggering $50 million better off after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull boss makes BOLD Verstappen championship declaration

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has made a bold championship declaration about Max Verstappen after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion in TEARY statement on devastating event

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso gave an emotional interview after the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which he explained how grateful he was to have finished the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen breaks two HUGE F1 records by overcoming Red Bull problem

In Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, as anarchic a race as F1 has known in recent years, triple world champion Max Verstappen was the eye of the storm.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Helmut Marko Alpine Brazilian Grand Prix
Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 3, 2024 23:57
WRONG Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race winner announced as FIA issue official statement - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

WRONG Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race winner announced as FIA issue official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 2, 2024 23:57
  • 1

Latest News

GPFans Recap

FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 18 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star faced with BRUTAL replacement calls

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion in TEARY statement on devastating event

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren

McLaren boss delivers verdict over Norris MISTAKES in title battle

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton offers MILLION DOLLAR reward over Mercedes investigation

  • Yesterday 19:58
McLaren

Norris handed FIA PUNISHMENT following chaotic Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 18:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x