McLaren star reveals SHOCK team orders at Brazilian GP
McLaren star Oscar Piastri stated that he always would concede victory to Lando Norris at the Brazilian Grand Prix if he had to.
The Australian star surprised the field by claiming pole position for Saturday’s sprint race, after his team-mate Lando Norris dominated the session.
Norris started in P2, and needed help from his team-mate to claim victory, swapping places just before a virtual safety car was deployed.
His championship rival Max Verstappenfinished the race P4, with 44 points currently separating the pair in the standings.
Will McLaren implement team orders in Brazil?
Despite claiming pole position, Piastri was aware of the role he had to play as Norris’ team-mate in the race.
"We'll see what the pace is like tomorrow for both of us,” Piastri told Sky Sports on Friday in Sao Paulo.
"I think first and second is the first objective and then we'll see what order it is. I know that I'm not in the running for the drivers' standings, for the team it doesn't matter which way round we are, so I know that's the case and we'll see.
"I've said I would [relinquish a victory] from when we first had these discussions. It would be nice to win, but it's one point different and it's not the main race, so we'll see.
"Lando needs the points in the drivers' standings a lot more than I do, but of course I still want to win. If I put in the effort and show good pace I'm sure that won't go unnoticed, but we'll see."
