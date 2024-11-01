FIA confirm curfew BREACH ahead of Brazilian GP

The FIA has confirmed that Mercedes breached the curfew at the Interlagos Circuit on Thursday night, as team personnel were found onsite outside the permitted hours ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

This minor infraction, reported by FIA Formula One Technical Delegate Jo Bauer, marks the first of three permissible curfew exceptions available to Mercedes for the 2024 season.

The breach occurred during a 14-hour restricted period, which began at 17:30 on 31 October and extended until 07:30 on 1 November, four hours before the scheduled start of the weekend's first practice session.

According to FIA regulations, each team is allowed up to three exemptions per season, so no formal action will be taken against Mercedes at this stage.

Lewis Hamilton (R) and George Russell are currently 6th & 7th in F1 standings

Strike one for Mercedes

Curfew regulations in Formula 1 are strictly enforced to ensure that teams manage their time and resources effectively while avoiding excessive workloads for their personnel.

The exceptions, however, offer limited flexibility for teams facing unexpected challenges in preparing their cars.

Mercedes’s use of this first allowance underscores the high-pressure environment as they prepare for the São Paulo GP, with potential implications for their setup strategies and race readiness.

With just two curfew exemptions remaining, Mercedes will need to carefully manage their usage for the remainder of the 2024 season.

