Tuesday 14 March 2023 12:45 - Updated: 12:45

Fernando Alonso's girlfriend Andrea Schlager has revealed that the two-time Formula 1 champion could retire at the end of his contract with Aston Martin.

The 41-year-old finished third in his debut race with Aston Martin, showing he can still compete at the highest level, but could finish his career when his current contract expires.

Alonso's girlfriend Andrea Schlager is a TV presenter for Austrian television station ServusTV, covering Formula 1, tennis and other sports.

During a recent broadcast, she revealed that Alonso is considering not renewing his contract with Aston Martin and could retire when it expires at the end of 2024.

"He currently has a two-year contract and it will most likely be the last," Schlager told ServusTV.

Fernando Alonso and Andrea Schlager

Alonso and Schlager met in 2022 when the TV presenter was in the paddock, and the pair have been dating for the past year.

🥰 El abrazo entre Fernando Alonso y su pareja, la periodista Andrea Schlager tras el podio del piloto español 🥰#BahreinDAZNF1 @alo_oficial @AndreaSchlager5 pic.twitter.com/3uYKN3BKem — Señor de los Medios 🕵️‍♂️ (@MedF1osTV) March 5, 2023

As a Formula 1 presenter, she is regularly seen with the driver at Grands Prix, and was one of the first to congratulate him at the end of the Bahrain GP in March.

The pair posted many photos together on their Instagram accounts during the off-season, with Schlager revealing that the 41-year-old driver did not take a break during the winter months.

She said: "The whole winter consisted of gym, tennis, skiing. It was impressive how he went full throttle.”

At Aston Martin, Alonso has shown he can still go full throttle, but it looks like it might be a case of enjoy it whilst you can.

