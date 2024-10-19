Red Bull star reveals offer to SWAP teams
Red Bull star Sergio Perez has revealed that he was offered the chance to swap Formula 1 teams on multiple occasions.
The Mexican has come under fire for his performances this season, and is lagging behind both McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes drivers in the championship standings.
Perez’s future came under threat prior to the summer break after he made consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grands Prix, with suggestions he could be axed from Red Bull.
However, the team retained faith in the 34-year-old and he has remained alongside Max Verstappen, even though his lack of points have helped McLaren claim the top spot in the constructors’ standings.
Will Red Bull retain Sergio Perez in 2025?
Despite being contracted with Red Bull until 2026, the team are looking towards their junior talent pool when considering next year's lineup.
Since firing Daniel Ricciardo from Visa Cash App RB, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda could be in contention for the seat at the main team if they manage to perform.
In an interview with GQ Sports earlier this year, Perez revealed he had received an offer to swap teams but opted to remain at Red Bull despite struggling to perform against Verstappen.
“I had an opportunity, two opportunities, to change teams,” Perez said.
“When I looked at it, I thought, I really love the challenge I have at Red Bull. It’s a massive challenge being Max’s team-mate.
“It’s a challenge that basically trains you for all of it. So I said, I want to spend my last part of my career at the top, at the very top, where the pressure, it’s full-on.”
“At the end of the day, when you go through a difficult period, there is a lot of talk
“But ultimately, there is 90% of the grid who would have loved to have my career.”
