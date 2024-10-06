Ricciardo AXE leads to Verstappen Red Bull challenge

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 axe could lead to Max Verstappen being challenged at Red Bull according to a Sky F1 pundit.

After being outperformed by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout 2024, Ricciardo was axed from RB and has been replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

Despite the underperformance of Sergio Perez at Red Bull, Tsunoda has not been tipped for a promotion, with the star remaining at RB for 2025.

Perez has failed to claim a podium since the Chinese GP, and his inability to deliver consistent points for Red Bull has allowed them to be usurped by McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Daniel Ricciardo will not race at RB for the rest of 2024

Will Sergio Perez be axed from Red Bull?

Should Yuki Tsunoda receive a Red Bull promotion?

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, former driver and pundit Anthony Davidson, revealed that Tsunoda had been overlooked, and that he could prove a challenge to Verstappen if given the chance at Red Bull.

“Yuki’s been through that journey and he’s not that driver anymore that some may think back to. He’s the finished article now I think,” Davidson said.

“Poor old Yuki I think he’s still getting tarred with that same brush of ‘oh you’ve got to come in, you destroy Yuki and then you’ll get a chance’, I’m not sure it’s that easy anymore for anyone to come in and do that against Tsunoda.”

“Whether it's Lawson or Ricciardo comes back as an older experienced driver Nyck de Vries has a go up against him as well and Yuki keeps beating them every single time.

Could Yuki Tsunoda succeed in the second Red Bull seat?

“It can’t just be a coincidence so I feel like poor old Yuki is being overlooked here and why isn’t he given the chance?”

“Why aren’t we hearing about Yuki’s chance to replace Sergio Perez and would he do a better job if he was put into the Red Bull?

“He’s a feisty driver, I can’t imagine he would be mentally destroyed by Max Verstappen if he finished second to him every single time.”

“He’s a resilient character and I think that’s what Ricciardo was up against without anyone really highlighting this.”

