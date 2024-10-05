F1 star celebrates engagement with stunning social media post

Charles Leclerc took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post celebrating the engagement of his older brother, Lorenzo Leclerc, and his fiancee, Dr. Charlotte Di Pietro.

The Ferrari driver marked the occasion with a family dinner at the luxurious Amazonico Monte-Carlo, surrounded by his loved ones.

Leclerc, currently third in the Formula 1 drivers' standings, posted a series of photos from the intimate gathering, writing: "Celebrating the newly engaged 😘 @lorenzotl @charlotte2304. In the very best place as well @montecarlosbm ❤️."

Charles Leclerc will be partnered by Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Leclerc family out in Monaco

The Monegasque star was joined by his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mieux, his mother, his younger brother and fellow racing driver Arthur Leclerc, as well as Arthur’s girlfriend, toasting the engaged couple in style.

The dinner, held at one of Monaco’s most exclusive dining spots, appeared to be a joyous family affair, as the Leclerc brothers came together to celebrate this special milestone for Lorenzo and Charlotte.

Leclerc’s celebratory post comes at a crucial point in the F1 season. The Ferrari driver currently sits third in the championship with 245 points, 86 points behind leader Max Verstappen, and just eight points ahead of fourth-placed Oscar Piastri.

With only six races remaining in the season, Leclerc is fighting to hold on to his podium position in the drivers’ standings, adding further intensity to the closing stages of the 2024 campaign.

As Leclerc continues to battle on the track, this personal celebration provided a brief but meaningful respite from the high-pressure world of F1.

