F1 star heads out EARLY to upcoming race destination
A Formula 1 star has been delighting adoring fans following an early venture to a future F1 destination.
The 2024 F1 season is the longest in history, with the sport travelling to 21 different countries for 24 grands prix, with the season taking place between February-December.
Plenty of new events have cropped up on the calendar in recent years, including the Miami, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas grands prix.
On top of this, the F1 season still visits some iconic motorsport destinations, including the 'temple of speed' at Monza, the Monaco GP and the site of some historic conclusions to championship battles, Sao Paulo.
Albon takes to the streets of Brazil
This year's Brazilian GP is set to take place in November, and is the 21st of 24 events as Max Verstappen looks to wrap up his fourth consecutive drivers' championship title.
Now, one star is attempting to get ahead of the competition, by taking his car to the city of Sao Paulo in an off-track event.
Alex Albon took to Anhembi Sambadrome in his Gulf-liveried FW45 Williams car, delighting F1 fans in the famous Brazilian city as part of a motorsport festival.
The Gulf Speed Festival had a bumper crowd, welcoming thousands of passionate fans to join Gulf in honouring their heritage in motorsport and commemorate Gulf Oil’s first anniversary of operations in Brazil.
In an official statement, Albon said of the event: "It was great to be in Sao Paulo for the Gulf Speed Festival this weekend. I loved seeing all the fans turnout for the event and getting the chance to see the Gulf-liveried car up close.
"Williams and Gulf share a special partnership, both with rich heritage, so it’s exciting to be a part of something that brings the sport to life for those around us. Thanks to all the fans for coming and I look forward to returning in a few weeks."
F1 star heads out EARLY to upcoming race destination
