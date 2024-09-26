F1 fans FUME over 'extortionate' Oasis-style Silverstone ticket prices
Formula 1 fans have taken to social media to vent their fury over ticket prices for next year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Bosses at the iconic venue have come in for fierce criticism in recent years after introducing a controversial dynamic ticket pricing system, which raises the cost depending on demand.
The system aims to reward those purchasing their tickets early by selling at lower prices, something which is theoretically designed to benefit those planning to camp on-site.
The decision to introduce variable ticket prices has already been slammed by 2024 British GP winner Lewis Hamilton, who hit out at organisers for making the sport inaccessible for families struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.
The track's managing director Stuart Pringle however, insisted the costs were fair considering what was being offered to fans over the weekend.
'Ridiculous' Silverstone ticket prices spark outrage
The model is similar to the one which sparked significant uproar among Oasis fans in August, who were left frustrated after being priced out of tickets for the rock group's highly anticipated reunion tour.
And now F1 fans have endured a similar experience as they looked to secure a spot for next year's Silverstone spectacle, which went on general sale on Thursday morning.
Posting on X, one fan said: "Now I understand how people who got priced out of Oasis feel."
Another declared they would not be attending in a post which read: "I’m not going to Silverstone next year because the ticket prices are a joke. Parking was £90 for the weekend last year and it’s gone up to £170 this year."
While a fellow disgruntled fan added: "Increases for the 3rd year in a row. Literally pricing out the common every day people."
Sorry @SilverstoneUK but that’s ridiculous. £1,500 for the 3-day weekend for 2 people in Club Corner with parking (at £170!!!) Parking has gone up £80 from last year to park in a field again with no organisation to get out at the end! It’s beyond extortionate! #silverstone #f1 pic.twitter.com/dlCgC9xakX— Tom Hankin (@tom_hankin) September 24, 2024
The British Grand Prix weekend will take place from 4-6 July next year. Prices start down at £99 for Friday practice, while a four-day weekend ticket starts from £299.
