Gasly overcomes Alpine 'question marks'

Pierre Gasly believes points at F1's season opener have confirmed Alpine has overcome his initial "question marks".

The Frenchman switched from AlphaTauri to the Enstone and Viry-based outfit over the winter to replace Fernando Alonso alongside Esteban Ocon.

Alpine had entered the pre-season test full of confidence but failed to catch the eye, and after Gasly qualified last on the grid at the Bahrain Grand Prix, early optimism seemed misplaced.

But Gasly fought through the field with an aggressive strategy to pick up two points for ninth,

This year marks the first time Gasly will race outside the Red Bull set-up and the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner has conceded there were doubts when entering the new environment.

Move 'takes more energy'

"You always have question marks when you start with a new team," Gasly told Sky Sports F1.

"The environment changes, the people and car change and everything takes a bit more energy to get used to."

Hailing his welcome, Gasly added: "They have made it very easy and comfortable as they could for me. Definitely a good start and I am quite hopeful for the coming weekends.

"Obviously have a lot of work to do when we see the cars ahead of us but I don't think we are that far behind seventh or sixth so we will work for it and hopefully we can be in the fight."

