Hamilton delivers inspiring message to Mercedes star after title success

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shown his support for a fellow Mercedes star after his recent championship success.

The 39-year-old will leave the Brackley-based outfit at the end of the year to move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, following a highly successful 11 years with the team.

In what was perhaps the most shocking transfer news in F1 history, Hamilton confirmed in February of this year that he would make the switch to the Scuderia for 2025 and beyond, despite having won six of his seven titles with Mercedes.

When the news was announced, many felt a change was needed for the champion given that Mercedes' form had rather gone stale since Max Verstappen and Red Bull began dominating the sport in 2021.

Since the start of the 2024 season however, both Hamilton and Mercedes have made somewhat of a comeback with the Brit ending the longest podium drought of his career by securing P3 at the Spanish GP.

Just two races later in front of a glorious home crowd, he ended another drought, securing his first victory in 945 days with a record-breaking ninth win at Silverstone.

Hamilton congratulates junior Mercedes star

Hamilton only managed a P9 finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, much lower down the order than his team-mate George Russell, who secured a sneaky podium position after benefitting from a crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

Despite a disappointing display on track, Hamilton quickly found a pick-me-up, revelling in the success of a Mercedes junior driver.

The British star took to Instagram to commend Kenzo Craigie, who is part of the Mercedes junior programme, following his success in becoming the 2024 FIA karting world champion in the OK-Junior category.

Born in the UK in 2010, Craigie joined the Mercedes Junior Programme for 2023, having shot to the top of the British karting scene. The programme has produced some of motorsport's finest talents including Esteban Ocon, Russell and most recently, Hamilton's own replacement Kimi Antonelli.

The young star, who like many, idolises Hamilton, shared his success via his own social media.

Hamilton himself then shared Craigie's own post on his Instagram story, stating: "Seeing this has made my day. Well done, keep going."

If the young Mercedes star can follow in the footsteps of his hero, the future of F1 could be in safe hands.

