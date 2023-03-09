F1 fan boom highlighted by INSANE merchandise report

Ewan Gale

Online retailer Fanatics has revealed F1 merchandise sales 'grew triple digits' in 2022.

The sport has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years, with the success of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive credited with opening the doors for a new wave of fans to enjoy F1.

Whilst records are being broken around the world for viewership and attendance at grands prix, it seems the popularity increase is visible in merchandise sales.

As per the Sports Business Journal, Fanatics has revealed that people in 128 countries bought F1 merchandise from its online store last year, with total sales revenue jumping 101 per cent in 2022 and, remarkably, 1,084 per cent since 2018.

F1's breakthrough in the United States is reflected by the country seeing the most sales, with the United Kingdom and Australia following behind on the list.

Mexico enjoyed the Sergio Perez effect, with the country recording the biggest percentage jump of any, 305 per cent more sales than in 2021.

There was no data on how teams and drivers fared compared to each other.