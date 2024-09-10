Red Bull chief makes 'successor' plans as Ricciardo addresses SCATHING criticism - GPFans F1 Recap

A Red Bull chief has hinted at his plans to retire from Formula 1 as the team attempt to remedy their performance issues from Monza.

Ricciardo addresses DAMNING RB criticism

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out following harsh criticism made by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Silverstone to use CONTROVERSIAL ticket pricing system for British Grand Prix

Silverstone will reportedly continue to use its dynamic ticket pricing system, despite strong criticism over a similar model emerging in recent weeks.

F1 race winner open to stunning Ferrari COMEBACK

A Formula 1 race winner has opened the doors to a stunning Ferrari comeback in the future.

Red Bull chief reveals new team priority with 'slower' Perez disregarded

Red Bull have shifted their focus squarely onto securing Max Verstappen's drivers' championship title, with Helmut Marko acknowledging that defending their slim lead in the constructors' championship is no longer the primary concern.

