Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 8 March 2023 18:30

The results are in for the first F1 Power Rankings of the 2023 season after that season opener in Bahrain, and no prizes for who tops the list...

Max Verstappen may have cemented his claims for a third consecutive world title by starting the year with a dominant victory in Sakhir.

But it is Spaniard Fernando Alonso who is #1 for now after a sensational drive to third in his debut in the Aston Martin AMR23.

The 41-year-old Alonso - the elder statesman on the 2023 grid - rolled back the years to surge through for a podium in unforgettable scenes.

READ MORE: Alonso issues ominous 'this is just the beginning' Aston Martin warning

Fernando scored 9.6 for that super show in the desert, just ahead of the brilliant Verstappen on 9.4.

Williams star Alex Albon claims third spot in the initial power rankings this season after he topped a brilliant weekend by roaring up from 15th on the grid to a points-scoring finish in P10. His rookie American team-mate Logan Sargeant also cracked the top 10 in the rankings at #9.

Alex Albon is #3 in the first power rankings of 2023

Pierre Gasly of Alpine is #4 on the rankings after he too produced a stellar drive, from 20th and last on the grid to a finishing P9.

Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin made the top 5 after a brave drive to P6 despite those injuries he sustained in a recent biking accident.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton creeps into the top 10 right at the bottom after he finished fifth in Sunday's race.

F1 Power Rankings after Bahrain Grand Prix 2023

1 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 9.6

2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 9.4

3 Alex Albon (Williams) - 9.0

4 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 8.6

5= Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 8.4

5= Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 8.4

7 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 8.0

8 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 7.8

9 Logan Sargeant (Williams) - 7.6

10 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 7.4