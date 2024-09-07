Red Bull POACH record-breaking former Mercedes F1 expert

A Red Bull team have snapped up a former Mercedes Formula 1 expert to help their pursuit of dominance.

Red Bull's cycling outfit have strengthened their team of personnel by hiring world record-breaking aerodynamicist Dan Bigham.

The former Ineos Grenadiers performance engineer has joined Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as their new head of engineering, bringing his unique blend of cycling and F1 expertise to the team in a bid to bolster their performance, especially in their quest to help Primoz Roglic conquer the Tour de France.

Bigham’s addition is seen as a game-changing move for the Red Bull-backed cycling team, which is rapidly establishing itself as a ‘super team’ in the sport.

With a master’s degree in engineering and experience working with the Mercedes Formula 1 team as an aerodynamicist, Bigham is renowned for his aerodynamics knowledge, a crucial asset in modern cycling.

Red Bull will be hoping to dominate cycling like they have done in F1

Red Bull hunting more success

He will be supported by Jonny Wale, a long-time collaborator, as they spearhead the team’s engineering efforts.

"With Dan and Jonny, we have absolute experts in the combination of cycling and engineering know-how," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s chief of sport, Rolf Aldag.

"This combination is unique in cycling and promises enormous potential."

Bigham’s record-breaking on-bike achievements are equally impressive. The 32-year-old has held the world hour record, won world and European track championships, and secured a silver medal for Great Britain in the team pursuit at the Paris Olympic Games.

Now, he is ready to apply his engineering talents full-time to support Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s ambitions, joining as their head of engineering.

"For the past decade, I have balanced the life of an elite athlete with my passion for advancing the sport of cycling through engineering," Bigham said.

"Having achieved nearly everything I dreamed of on the bike, I am now ready to fully dedicate myself to supporting the next generation of winners."

Bigham’s move follows his departure from Ineos Grenadiers after a reported falling-out with management at that team.

