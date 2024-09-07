Red Bull POACH record-breaking former Mercedes F1 expert
A Red Bull team have snapped up a former Mercedes Formula 1 expert to help their pursuit of dominance.
Red Bull's cycling outfit have strengthened their team of personnel by hiring world record-breaking aerodynamicist Dan Bigham.
The former Ineos Grenadiers performance engineer has joined Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as their new head of engineering, bringing his unique blend of cycling and F1 expertise to the team in a bid to bolster their performance, especially in their quest to help Primoz Roglic conquer the Tour de France.
Bigham’s addition is seen as a game-changing move for the Red Bull-backed cycling team, which is rapidly establishing itself as a ‘super team’ in the sport.
With a master’s degree in engineering and experience working with the Mercedes Formula 1 team as an aerodynamicist, Bigham is renowned for his aerodynamics knowledge, a crucial asset in modern cycling.
Red Bull hunting more success
He will be supported by Jonny Wale, a long-time collaborator, as they spearhead the team’s engineering efforts.
"With Dan and Jonny, we have absolute experts in the combination of cycling and engineering know-how," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s chief of sport, Rolf Aldag.
"This combination is unique in cycling and promises enormous potential."
Bigham’s record-breaking on-bike achievements are equally impressive. The 32-year-old has held the world hour record, won world and European track championships, and secured a silver medal for Great Britain in the team pursuit at the Paris Olympic Games.
Now, he is ready to apply his engineering talents full-time to support Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s ambitions, joining as their head of engineering.
"For the past decade, I have balanced the life of an elite athlete with my passion for advancing the sport of cycling through engineering," Bigham said.
"Having achieved nearly everything I dreamed of on the bike, I am now ready to fully dedicate myself to supporting the next generation of winners."
Bigham’s move follows his departure from Ineos Grenadiers after a reported falling-out with management at that team.
