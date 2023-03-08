Helmut Marko rubs salt into Ferrari wounds with engine jab

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 8 March 2023 09:57

Ferrari are still reeling after trailing in the wake of the mighty Red Bull RB19 at Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz could finish only fourth as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez notched a one-two for the reigning Constructors' champions in a very one-sided evening in Sakhir.

Charles Leclerc meanwhile was a DNF with power unit issues, bringing back eery memories of the issues which plagued his world title bid in 2023.

Afterwards the Monegasque would remark that Red Bull is "on another planet", not great after all the positivity surrounding the SF-23 heading into pre-season testing.

The Italian media were predictably brutal following the drubbing in the desert, with Gazzetta dello Sport screaming 'Ferrari, it doesn't work', while Tuttosport said the honeymoon at Maranello is over for Fred Vasseur.

Marko jab brings more pain for Ferrari

After the race the Scuderia had another cause for pain - a withering jab from Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko as he found fault with arguably the only great positive they have right now.

Marko told Motorsport: "Who will be our opponents this year? After one race it's hard to say. There are many opponents. I also think Mercedes will improve over the course of the season.

"Ferrari has the more powerful engine, but what's the point of having the more powerful engine if isn't it reliable? But yes, the top speed is what it is and we have to deal with that."

