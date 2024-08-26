F1 driver punished for SPEEDING during Dutch Grand Prix
F1 driver punished for SPEEDING during Dutch Grand Prix
A Formula 1 driver has been punished for speeding at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort over the weekend.
Lando Norris roared back into the race in the Netherlands and went on to claim victory by more than 20 seconds over Max Verstappen – despite giving up the lead before the first corner of the race had even been completed.
F1 HEADLINES: Under-pressure team STUCK at track as Ricciardo reacts to Dutch GP crash
READ MORE: Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident
A fourth successive home win for the Red Bull star looked to be on the cards after he breezed past the McLaren after lights out.
Yet Norris clawed back ground to the Dutchman and eventually left him in his wake as he took the chequered flag – along with the fastest lap bonus point – in what was the icing on the cake for a superb weekend for both the Brit and his team.
The rest of the race, sadly for fans, was rather uneventful. Yet one F1 star has been hit with a peculiar punishment, after he was deemed to be going too fast during the race.
Speeding penalty issued during Dutch Grand Prix
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was on the receiving end of a five-second time penalty, after he was deemed to be going too fast in the pit-lane.
A strict speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour was in place for cars entering the pit-lane on the way to pick up a fresh set of tyres.
Stroll was clocked at 65.7km/h as he came into the pits, prompting the stewards to penalise him for the transgression.
It might seem odd to casual fans for an F1 driver to be punished for going at excessive speeds, but with plenty of mechanics and engineers hard at work, there is a strict rule in place when it comes to speeding in the pit-lane.
Stroll finished the race in P13, more than 10 seconds behind his team-mate Fernando Alonso – occupying the final points-scoring position in P10.
Aston Martin will no doubt be hoping for an improved performance next weekend, as the F1 grid heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback
- 31 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Under-pressure team STUCK at track as Ricciardo reacts to Dutch GP crash
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen admits Red Bull CONFUSION over major F1 issues
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen's royal snub and F1's scariest car: Things you might've missed at the Dutch GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 driver punished for SPEEDING during Dutch Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes chief confirms Antonelli PROMOTION after Dutch Grand Prix
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct