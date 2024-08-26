F1 driver punished for SPEEDING during Dutch Grand Prix

A Formula 1 driver has been punished for speeding at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort over the weekend.

Lando Norris roared back into the race in the Netherlands and went on to claim victory by more than 20 seconds over Max Verstappen – despite giving up the lead before the first corner of the race had even been completed.

A fourth successive home win for the Red Bull star looked to be on the cards after he breezed past the McLaren after lights out.

Yet Norris clawed back ground to the Dutchman and eventually left him in his wake as he took the chequered flag – along with the fastest lap bonus point – in what was the icing on the cake for a superb weekend for both the Brit and his team.

Max Verstappen (L) was kept off top spot by Lando Norris (R) at the Dutch Grand Prix

The McLaren star had to come from behind to win the race

The rest of the race, sadly for fans, was rather uneventful. Yet one F1 star has been hit with a peculiar punishment, after he was deemed to be going too fast during the race.

Speeding penalty issued during Dutch Grand Prix

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was on the receiving end of a five-second time penalty, after he was deemed to be going too fast in the pit-lane.

Lance Stroll was given a five-second time penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix

A strict speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour was in place for cars entering the pit-lane on the way to pick up a fresh set of tyres.

Stroll was clocked at 65.7km/h as he came into the pits, prompting the stewards to penalise him for the transgression.

It might seem odd to casual fans for an F1 driver to be punished for going at excessive speeds, but with plenty of mechanics and engineers hard at work, there is a strict rule in place when it comes to speeding in the pit-lane.

The pit-lane can be a busy place on a race weekend

Stroll finished the race in P13, more than 10 seconds behind his team-mate Fernando Alonso – occupying the final points-scoring position in P10.

Aston Martin will no doubt be hoping for an improved performance next weekend, as the F1 grid heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

